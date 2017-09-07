An Indian court has sentenced two men to death and another two to life in prison for a series of bombings in 1993 that killed 257 people in western city of Mumbai.

The four Indian men had earlier been convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder in the planting of 12 powerful bombs in cars, scooters and suitcases around India's financial capital.

Thursday's sentencing ended a second trial related to the bombings. A first trial ended in 2007 with more than 100 people convicted, of which 11 were sentenced to be executed while the rest were given various terms in prison.

Decades old case