Turkey remains a vital partner of the European Union (EU) and ties should be maintained even if the country had taken a worrying turn of late, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published on Thursday.

Macron’s comments followed those made by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel during campaigning for the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 24.

Merkel, who is running for a fourth term, came under enormous pressure from her rivals recently and promised on Tuesday to raise the possibility of suspending or ending Turkey’s EU membership talks in discussions with her counterparts.

In an interview with Greece's Kathimerini newspaper, Macron said Turkey had through its own actions distanced itself from the EU.

This, he said, could negatively impact existing agreements with the EU such as the existing customs union agreement between Turkey and the EU.

"But I want to avoid a split because it's a vital partner in many crises we all face, notably the immigration challenge and the terrorist threat."

Turkey and the EU signed a refugee deal in 2015 to halt the influx of refugees that come from war-torn countries such as Syria and Iraq and Macron said the deal "produces results."

Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser, whose country currently holds the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, criticised German politicians on Wednesday for making EU-Turkey ties a major topic of their political campaign.

“All decisions about the future of EU-Turkey ties should be considered very carefully, and they should not be taken during election campaigning,” he said.

In an interview with a German public radio, Deutschlandfunk , Mikser also said internal politics should not harm the future of EU and that it should be considered a "strategic partnership” not subject to elections.

European Parliament president, Antonio Tajani, also opposed Merkel’s comments saying that the EU should keep the door to dialogue open.

Speaking to news website Politico , Tajani said although Turkey's ambitions of joining the EU currently seemed further away than ever before, "we cannot close the chapter.”

"We need to keep on talking and push Turkey to change its line."

Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini also joined the fray on Thursday, saying that he was against cutting EU membership.