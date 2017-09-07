Buthaina al Raimi doesn’t yet know that her parents, five siblings and uncle were killed when an air strike flattened their home in Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

Despite concussion and skull fractures, Buthaina, believed to be four or five, was able to pull through – her family’s sole survivor of the August 25 attack on an apartment building that residents blame on a Saudi-led coalition fighting in the country since 2015.

The image of her battered and bruised face has become a symbol of the toll of the war in Yemen.