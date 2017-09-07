WORLD
2 MIN READ
Girl orphaned in Yemen air strike becomes symbol of forgotten war
Buthaina al Raimi's whole family was killed in an air strike in Sanaa in August. Her battered, bruised face has become a symbol of the toll of war on Yemen's citizens.
Girl orphaned in Yemen air strike becomes symbol of forgotten war
A doctor attends to Buthaina Muhammad Mansour, believed to be four or five, at a hospital after she survived a Saudi-led air strike that killed eight of her family members in Sanaa, Yemen, August 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2017

Buthaina al Raimi doesn’t yet know that her parents, five siblings and uncle were killed when an air strike flattened their home in Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

Despite concussion and skull fractures, Buthaina, believed to be four or five, was able to pull through – her family’s sole survivor of the August 25 attack on an apartment building that residents blame on a Saudi-led coalition fighting in the country since 2015.

The image of her battered and bruised face has become a symbol of the toll of the war in Yemen. 

RECOMMENDED

Images of Buthaina trying to open her bruised eyes became viral on social media, with hundreds of people posting their own pictures in solidarity with the young girl.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has this exclusive report.  

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini