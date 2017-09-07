French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Greece on Thursday for a two-day visit to discuss Greece's economic crisis, European affairs as well as French investments in the country.

Greece considers France a vital ally and counterweight to fiscally hawkish Germany in its efforts to ease the stringent terms of its international bailouts.

Macron backed Germany's idea of a European Monetary Fund (EMF) stressing the ultimate goal should remain a euro zone budget.

Macron wants a giant leap forward in European cooperation, pushing for the creation of a euro zone finance minister and parliament, as well as a stand alone budget for the currency bloc to cushion economic shocks and head off future crises.

The French leader is running up against resistance in Berlin despite conciliatory public signals from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Her finance minister has proposed transforming the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), into a fully fledged EMF that would have more powers to support vulnerable member states.

"We should head towards a European Monetary Fund but this should in no way be mixed up with a (euro zone) budget," Macron said during a visit to Athens.

Grexit: the end of euro

Macron speaking at Greek newspaper Kathimerinisaid a possible Grexit could mean the end of the euro. He pointed out that avoiding exit from the EU can be achieved by creating an ambitious plan.