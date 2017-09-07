WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mongolian parliament votes out prime minister
With thirteen governments in the past 25 years, no government in Mongolia has completed a four-year term since 2004.
Mongolian parliament votes out prime minister
Mongolia has not seen a government complete a four-year term since 2004. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2017

Mongolia's parliament voted to oust Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat, its website said late on Thursday, after his ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) was defeated in a July presidential election.

No Mongolian prime minister has completed a four-year term since 2004.

"The parliament resolution on the resigning of the government has been approved," the official website said.

Of 73 members of parliament attending the vote, 42 were in favour of Erdenebat's removal.

RECOMMENDED

In a statement on the website, the outgoing prime minister noted that the country had seen 13 governments in the last 25 years.

"The resignation of a government in a democratic parliament is a normal occurrence, but it can be harmful if a good thing goes beyond its norms," Erdenebat said.

"I believe that dismissing government is a mistake that hinders the development of the country, rather than a positive mechanism of accountability," he said.

Last month, some 30 members of the parliament, or State Ikh Khural, signed a petition calling for Erdenebat's resignation in the aftermath of the presidential vote, which was won by populist former martial arts star and businessman Khaltmaa Battulga of the opposition Democratic Party. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini