Mongolia's parliament voted to oust Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat, its website said late on Thursday, after his ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) was defeated in a July presidential election.

No Mongolian prime minister has completed a four-year term since 2004.

"The parliament resolution on the resigning of the government has been approved," the official website said.

Of 73 members of parliament attending the vote, 42 were in favour of Erdenebat's removal.