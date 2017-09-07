Huge crowds turned out in Togo's capital for the second day running to demand political reform, in the largest opposition protests against President Faure Gnassingbe's regime.

Demonstrators began their march calmly late morning, blowing whistles and waving Togo's green, yellow and red flag, with a heavy security presence stationed at major intersections.

The protesters were blocked from heading to the presidency and shouted "Liberate, liberate Togo!", according to AFP journalists on the scene.

A banner unfurled in front of the armed officers called on "soldiers and police to pledge allegiance to the people", as rain began to fall.

"We're not moving from here," said one protester, Edem Agbogbo. "We're waiting for the green light from our leaders to force our way through."

Togo's political opposition has long demanded the introduction of a two-round voting system and a limit to the number of terms a president can serve.

Gnassingbe, who has repeatedly promised to look into the reforms but never implemented them, took power in 2005 after the death of his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, who was installed as head of state of the tiny West African nation in 1967 after a military coup.

Stay on the streets

"We are going to stay on the streets until he (Faure Gnassingbe) listens to us," said another protester, Jonas Badagbo.

"We want Faure to re-establish the 1992 constitution and him to leave office," added the 29-year-old.

A woman who gave her name as Agnes, 64, said: "I've known the same family since I was 14. Let's liberate Togo so these children can see something else.

"We're tired. Enough is enough," she said.

The veteran political opposition leader Jean-Pierre Fabre marched at the front of the protesters, surrounded by a human chain of supporters.

"We don't listen enough to the people. We're asking today to be heard and for our troubles to be heard," he told the crowd as they marched.