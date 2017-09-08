Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, both struggling with serious injuries just three months ago, advanced to their first Grand Slam final at the US Open on Thursday.

Stephens, who missed 11 months with a left foot injury before returning in July, outlasted seven-time Slam champion Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5.

"I'm super happy to be in a Grand Slam final," Stephens said. "To do it here, my home slam, is obviously more special. I think this is what every player dreams about."

US 15th seed Keys, who had had wrist surgery for the second time in 10 months after a first-round French Open exit, routed US 20th seed CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2 in 66 minutes to complete the first all-American US Open final since Serena Williams beat sister Venus in 2002.

"It still doesn't feel real. I'm still shaking," Keys said. "I played pretty well. There's a lot of things in my head right now so I'm struggling to come up with words.

"I knew I had to rise to the occasion. I'm just happy to be in the final."

The friends and Fed Cup teammates will meet Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the biggest match of either's career for a top prize of $3.7 million (3.07 million euros).

"I've known her for a long time. She's one of my closest friends on tour," Stephens said. "I love her to death. And it's not easy playing a friend."

Stephens, who was wearing a walking boot in June and ranked 957th in July, has won 14 of her past 16 matches, with semi-final runs at Toronto and Cincinnati.

"I have no words to describe what I'm feeling, what it took to get here, the journey I've been on," Stephens said.

"It's incredible. I don't know how I got here. Your guess is as good as mine. Just hard work. That's it."

Stephens beat Keys in the second round at Miami in 2015 in their only career meeting.

"Sloane is a new person right now," Keys said. "She's so excited to be out on the court again. I'm excited we get to play each other in the US Open final."