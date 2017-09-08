US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would be willing to step in and mediate the worst dispute in decades among the US-allied Arab states and Qatar, and said he thinks a deal could come quickly.

"If I can help mediate between Qatar and, in particular, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, I would be willing to do so, and I think you would have a deal worked out very quickly," Trump said at a joint news conference with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar on June 5, suspending air and shipping routes with the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, which is home to the region's biggest US military base.

The nations say Doha supports regional foe Iran and militants, charges Qatar's leaders deny.

Kuwait has been trying to mediate the dispute.

"What is important is that we have stopped any military action," Sheikh Sabah said.

While both sides in the dispute have ruled out the use of armed force, some ordinary Qataris have said they worry about the possibility of military action, given the ferocity of the criticism their country has received from media in the four Arab states.

Sheikh Sabah said he had received a letter from Qatar that expressed willingness to discuss a list of 13 demands from its neighbours.

"We know that not all of these 13 demands are acceptable," Sheikh Sabah said, referring specifically to issues that affected Qatari sovereignty.

"A great part of them will be resolved," he said.