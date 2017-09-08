On Sunday, September 3, 2017, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK - North Korea) staked its claim to join a very exclusive and very dangerous club, states with hydrogen bombs.

The nuclear test, measured on seismic monitors, caused an "explosion" of 6.3 magnitude – larger than any previous tests – and so powerful that a Chinese scientist warned the mountainous blast zone could implode leaking radiation across the region.

Observers monitoring satellite imagery of Punggye-ri military testing site below Mount Mantap spotted landslides caused by the explosion of the bomb, which analysts say had a yield of between 50 and 120 kilotons, at least eight times the size of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima during WWII.

The test showed once again that decades of sanctions and coercion have failed to deter North Korea from acquiring a nuclear weapons' capability.

Every time the isolated state tests a bomb, or delivery system, it raises global concerns.

But shock is the only word to describe the effect of Pyongyang's claim to have successfully tested its first thermonuclear device (also called a hydrogen bomb or H-bomb), as countries in the region and capitals of leading powers scrambled to respond.

Stocks stumbled in Asia and the United States.

At the UN, the US and its allies pushed for harsh sanctions against the DPRK, while Pyongyang promised more "gift packages" for the US.

Russia warned that if the crisis escalated it could provoke a "planetary catastrophe."

The test was Pyongyang's sixth, the first being in 2006 – five atomic (fission) bomb tests and the claim of a hydrogen (fusion) bomb test on Sunday.

Taking Pyongyang's statement at face value, how did it get there?

Korean War of 1950-53

The roots of the current crisis and how North Korea acquired its nuclear technology lie in the chequered history of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea and South Korea were once one country. Japan invaded the peninsula and made that country a protectorate of the Empire of Japan in 1910, ruling it for the next 35 years.

At the end of World War II, Japan surrendered to American forces in southern Korea and to troops of the Soviet Union in northern Korea. Elections to unify the two parts were to be held by US and Soviet administrators in the south and north.

However, disagreements erupted as Washington called for a democracy and Moscow for a communist state to be established on the peninsula.

As a result of the falling out between the WWII allies, separate elections were held and two leaders chosen, effectively creating two separate nations in 1948.

Peace on the peninsula was short-lived. In 1950, the North invaded the South. A United Nations force led by the US backed the South. The Soviet Union and China backed the North. It was a brief but brutal conflict. Close to three million lost their lives before fighting halted in 1953 with an armistice. No official peace treaty was signed, and the two countries are technically still at war.

The kernel of the current crisis traces back to the willingness of the US to use nuclear weapons against the North, just as it had against Japan in WWII, to put an end to the conflict if negotiations failed to produce an armistice.

“US President Dwight D Eisenhower, in his memoirs, said he came into office prepared to use them, if necessary, to break the deadlock,” according toThe New York Times, which publisheddeclassified US papers on the war.

Since then, the United States has maintained a military presence in South Korea "as a strong deterrent against provocations from North Korea" and still remains technically at war with the North.

During the war, the US carpet-bombed the DPRK, an event never forgotten in the North.

"The US air force subjected North Koreans to three years of 'rain and ruin'. It was a living nightmare – one that still haunts the country to this day," Bruce Cumings, author of The Korean War: A History, argued recently in The Guardian.

Soviet Union's help

Three years after the war ended, North Korea and the Soviet Union signed agreements on nuclear research.

"The agreement enabled about 30 North Koreans to go to the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) for training in nuclear technology," according to the Nuclear Threat Initiativechronology, thus starting Pyongyang's quest for nuclear capability.

The USSR in 1964 also provided the DPRK with a small experimental nuclear reactor, which at its insistence, was put under the inspection of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) so that the reactor was not misused to develop weapons, despite Pyongyang not being party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Meanwhile, in 1957 the Eisenhower administration approved NSC 5702/2, a policy which included a provision for the stationing of nuclear weapons in South Korea, according to Cumings, in Korea's Place in the Sun (p. 492).

In 1958, the US deployed nuclear weapons to South Korea for the first time.

During the Korean War, China had emerged as North Korea's staunchest ally. Mao Zedong ordered his troops to cross the border in November 1950, pushing back UN forces from close to the Chinese border to the 38th parallel, the current ceasefire line separating the two countries today.

But when Pyongyang asked China to provide it with atomic weapons in 1964 and and then again in 1974, Beijing refused. The DPRK's supreme leader Kim Il-sung – grandfather of present-day leader Kim Jong-un – then decide to develop an indigenous and independent nuclear weapons programme.

Nuclear black market