Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan handed out aid to Rohingya refugees during a visit to a camp in Bangladesh near the border with Myanmar on Thursday.

She joined a delegation that included Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who arrived a day before to discuss the situation in Myanmar.

Turkey started the first foreign deliveries of aid on Wednesday to northwestern Myanmar, where hundreds of people have been killed and, according to UN estimates, nearly 270,000 have fled over the border to Bangladesh in the last two weeks.

"It is impossible not be touched as a woman, mother and human. May God help these people. I hope the whole world puts this issue on its agenda," said Emine Erdogan.

"This issue must be resolved through humanitarian aid and politics. Such an atrocity in this age is unbelievable and it's all happening before the eyes of the entire world," she added.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Bangladesh.

Turkey will provide 10,000 tonnes of aid to help Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar, the government announced on Wednesday.