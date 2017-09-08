Ireland dismissed British proposals for the Irish border after Brexit as unconvincing on Friday as concerns continue grow over the re-establishment of a physical border between the Irish Republic and the British province of Northern Ireland possibly reviving old tensions.

Britain has proposed an "invisible border" without border posts or immigration checks between the two after Brexit.

But London, which is still split on whether or not Britain will leave the EU customs union, has given no firm proposals on how the customs frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic would be monitored.

"The maintenance of an invisible border on the island of Ireland would be a lot easier if Britain were to remain in the customs union," Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told Reuters on Friday.

"Britain is the one leaving, they have an obligation to try and design unique solutions ... We cannot have a physical border on the island of Ireland again that creates barriers between communities," Coveney said.

"We cannot and will not support that and nor will the European Union," he said, adding that Britons wanted to avoid a hard border too. "The problem is that the solutions to actually get us there so far haven't been convincing."

Army and police checkpoints along the border were lifted some 20 years ago after a peace deal involving Dublin that ended a long civil conflict in Northern Ireland between British loyalists and Irish republicans.