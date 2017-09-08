TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish court orders release of former HDP spokesman
Ayhan Bilgen was arrested on charges of being a member of a militant group.
Turkish court orders release of former HDP spokesman
Former spokesman of pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Partys (HDP) parliamentary group, Ayhan Bilgen. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 8, 2017

A Turkish court has ordered the release of a parliamentarian who was the former spokesman for Turkey's opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party official said on Friday.

The court ruled that Ayhan Bilgen be released after a monthly review of his detention since he was arrested in the southern city of Diyarbakir over accusations that he was a member of an armed militant group, the official said.

Bilgen had served as spokesman and head of the Peoples' HDP's parliamentary group.

The Turkish government criticizes the HDP for not distancing itself from the militant PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state and is considered a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the United States and the European Union. 

The Bilgen ruling comes amid allegations by opposition parties, human rights groups and Turkey's Western allies that Ankara is arresting suspected supporters of last year's failed coup to muzzle dissent.

Ankara, however, deems the state of emergency that has been in place since the coup attempt to be a necessary measure to restore order in the country. 

RECOMMENDED

Novelist Asli Erdogan cleared to travel

Turkish authorities on Friday also returned novelist Asli Erdogan's passport, more than two months after her travel ban was lifted, her lawyer said.

Erdogan was released in December pending trial after four months in prison on charges of "terror propaganda" on account of her links to a pro-PKK newspaper.

In June, a court lifted a foreign travel ban imposed on Erdogan but she could not get her passport back because her name was still on a list of people forbidden to travel because of alleged links to "terror organisations."

Erdogan was given her passport on Thursday, her lawyer Erdal Dogan said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini