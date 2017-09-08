TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says US charges against former minister purely political
Turkey's president has asked the US to "revise the decision" of charging former economy minister Zafer Caglayan who is accused of conspiring to violate Washington's sanctions on Iran.
Erdogan says US charges against former minister purely political
Erdogan said he had told Washington that Turkey would not be a part of US sanctions on Iran. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 8, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticised charges announced by US prosecutors against a Turkish former economy minister for conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran as politically motivated and called on Washington to review the move.

Former economy minister Zafer Caglayan is charged along with former Halkbank general manager Suleyman Aslan and two others for evading US sanctions against Iran.

“I told Obama and his administration that we won’t be part of the sanctions against Iran," Erdogan said.

"We have bilateral and crucial relations with them, and part of our petrol and natural gas purchases come from Iran. Naturally, our economy minister is one of the people who dealt with these purchases," the Turkish president added.

RECOMMENDED

"These steps are purely political," he told reporters before leaving Istanbul for Kazakhstan. 

"The United States needs to revise this decision, there are very peculiar smells coming from this issue."

"I hope we'll get a chance to discuss this issue in the United States," he added. 

"You may be a big nation, but being a just nation is something else. Being a just nation requires the legal system to work fairly." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini