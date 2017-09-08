Florida's highways were jammed on Friday with families fleeing their homes as Hurricane Irma honed in on the Sunshine State after reducing island resorts to rubble and killing at least 17 people across the Caribbean.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic snaked north out of the peninsula, with mattresses, gas cans, mattresses and kayaks strapped to car roofs, as residents heeded increasingly insistent warnings to get out and Florida's governor said all of the state's 20.6 million inhabitants should be prepared to evacuate.

"Hurricane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen," US President Donald Trump warned on Twitter. "Be safe and get out of its way, if possible."

Roaring across the Caribbean, the monster storm laid waste to a series of tiny islands like Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin, where 60 percent of homes were wrecked and scenes of looting have broken out, before slamming into the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie reports.

"Houses are smashed, the airport is out of action, telephone and electricity poles are on the ground," Olivier Toussaint, a resident of Saint-Barthelemy, said. "Upside-down cars are in the cemeteries. Boats are sunk in the marina, shops are destroyed."

Irma was downgraded overnight from a rare Category Five storm to a still-deadly Category Four, and continued to pack extremely dangerous winds of 240 kilometres per hour.

Forecasters warned of storm surges of up to eight metres above normal tide levels, as the hurricane bears down for a direct hit on southern Florida, where the mass exodus is being complicated by gridlock and fuel shortages.

Normally bustling Miami Beach was deserted and storefronts were boarded up with plywood, some bearing graffiti reading "Say no to Irma" or "You don't scare us Irma."

"Nobody can be prepared for a storm surge. They can destroy everything," said David Wallack, a 67-year-old salsa club owner doing his best to secure his property on the city's Ocean Drive.

"We just can pray for the best. You put what you can in a suitcase and hope."

Police cars crawled the coastal roads of West Palm Beach, blaring out "Attention, attention, this is a mandatory evacuation zone, please evacuate."

Powerful and deadly

"The entire southeastern United States better wake up and pay attention," warned US federal emergency chief Brock Long. "It will be truly devastating."

In neighbouring Georgia, Governor Nathan Deal ordered a mandatory evacuation of the city of Savannah, which has a population of around 150,000 people, and other coastal areas.

According to the latest trajectory from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, Irma is expected to strike the Florida Keys late on Saturday before moving inland.

At 11 am (1500 GMT) Friday, the hurricane was over the northern edge of Cuba and the central Bahamas and heading northwest at around 14 miles per hour (22 kph).

Even as Irma barrelled towards Florida, meteorologists were closely monitoring two other hurricanes: Jose -- a Category Four storm following Irma's path in the Atlantic -- and Katia, set to reach Mexico on Friday.