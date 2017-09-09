US President Donald Trump spoke separately on Friday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the White House said in a statement.

Trump told them that unity among Washington’s Arab partners was essential to promoting regional stability and countering terrorism.

“The president also emphasised that all countries must follow through on commitments from the Riyadh Summit to defeat terrorism, cut off funding for terrorist groups, and combat extremist ideology,” the White House said.

Trump also spoke to Qatar’s al Thani on Thursday.

Addressing a joint-press conference with the Emir of Kuwait on Thursday, Trump said that he would be willing to step in and mediate a dispute among the US-allied Arab states and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar on June 5, suspending air and shipping routes with the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, which is home to the region’s biggest US military base.