“The details will be announced later after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concludes an understanding with the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt,” the report further said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced on June 5 they had cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, accusing it of bankrolling terrorist groups and of being too close to Iran.

They also shut down air, maritime and land links and imposed economic sanctions on Qatar. The Arab states also objected to a Turkish military base situated in Qatar.

The gas-rich emirate denied the claims and accused the four countries of attacking its sovereignty.