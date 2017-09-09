POLITICS
Nadal crushes Del Potro to reach US Open final
World number one Rafael Nadal powered into his 23rd career Grand Slam final where he faces Kevin Anderson, who became the first South African in 52 years to reach the US Open final.
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in their Mens Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2017

World number one Rafa Nadal moved closer to a 16th grand slam title when he recovered from a first set wobble to crush Argentine 24th seed Juan Martin del Potro 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 in the US Open semi-finals on Friday.

The Spaniard struggled to handle his opponent's serve and huge forehand in the opening set before finding his stride to set up a title decider with South Africa's Kevin Anderson on Sunday.

Del Potro, who had played a total of nine sets in the two previous rounds as Nadal cruised into the last four, ran out of gas and looked toothless against the Spanish juggernaut.

Nadal ended the 2009 champion's ordeal with a splendid backhand passing shot on his first match point, four years after his last title at Flushing Meadows.

Earlier, big-serving Kevin Anderson became the first South African in 52 years to reach the US Open final, downing Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Anderson, the Johannesburg-born, Florida-based player will be taking part in his maiden major final, where he'll attempt to become his country's first Slam champion since Johan Kriek won the 1981 Australian Open.

Cliff Drysdale was the last South African man in the US final in 1965 but he was defeated by Manuel Santana.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
