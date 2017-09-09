WORLD
Israeli blockade leaves patients in the Gaza Strip vulnerable
At least 28 Palestinians have died waiting to leave Gaza to get medical treatment during the past four months, according to the Ministry of Health.
UN says without immediate intervention and a resolution to the political standoff in the Gaza Strip, the crisis will only worsen. It warned that more lives are likely to be lost, making the Gaza Strip even more unlivable for its two million people. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2017

Resident of the Gaza Strip have dealt with all kinds of shortages, that are caused by the Israeli blockade, and worsened by political division between Palestinian factions. 

Now Israeli authorities are refusing travel permits for vulnerable patients who need treatment abroad. 

"The crisis is deteriorating. We have sharp shortages not only in medical supplies but also in medical devices and equipment," said Mohammed Abo Nada, a manager of Abdul Aziz al Rantissi Hospital.

"In the past four months we've literally received nothing. Neither in medicines nor in equipment. Let alone power cuts," he said.

At least 28 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have died waiting to leave Gaza to get medical treatment during the past four months, according to the Ministry of Health.

The United Nations calls it a humanitarian crisis, and says the medical system is collapsing.

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
