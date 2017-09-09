On Wednesday, Russian troops and Syrian regime forces moved to east Afrin to create a buffer zone between the YPG and Turkey-backed opposition forces, called the Free Syrian Army (FSA). That move was to prevent Turkey from launching an attack on the YPG – which Turkey considers a terrorist group, and despite Russia and Turkey working together in Syria.

The statement came from the Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander Sergei Rudskoy on Wednesday. According to Moscow-based news website Sputnik, in a briefing to reporters, Rudskoy said “In order to prevent provocations and possible clashes between detachments of the Free Syrian Army formations in the north of Syria and the Kurdish militia [YPG] with the assistance of the Russian reconciliation center, a de-confliction zone has been established in the Tel Rifat area.”

He also added that units of the Syrian regime troops had replaced the YPG and a unit of Russian army had been deployed to the "deconfliction zone" that Russia declared unilaterally. A deconfliction zone is an area agreed on by all parties where no conflicts would take place.

How does Russia’s move in east Afrin affect Turkey?

Two months ago, Turkey reportedly planned a second military operation in east Afrin, where Turkish soldiers and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters were based on the front line. The military move was planned to help those soldiers pass through Idlib. The next step would be a joint-operation to Idlib with Russia. Idlib is one of the deescalation zones that Russia and Turkey have agreed on.

But something unexpected happened. Jabhat Fatah Al Sham took over all of Idlib. Jabhat Fatah Al Sham is the Syrian affiliate of Al Qaeda. And joint-operation plans were postponed because of US involvement in Idlib.

In the course of postponing these plans, Turkey stationed its forces next to the YPG. Small-scale clashes continued. At that point Russia stepped in and placed its forces between the YPG and Turkey-backed opposition groups to form a buffer zone. The move has protected the YPG in Afrin and forced Turkey to postpone its plans to launch an operation.

Russia had created another buffer zone using Syrian regime forces at the beginning of March right after Turkey-backed opposition forces defeated Daesh and arrived on the border with Manbij. Manbij is another district which the YPG controls. This is the second time Russia has prevented a possible Turkish attack on the YPG.

Why is Afrin important to Turkey?