German officials found lists with over 5,000 names of possible targets, including over 100 politicians, during the raids in the east of the country last week, Die Welt newspaper reported on Friday.

The documents were in the homes and workplaces of one of two terrorism suspects in German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Federal police officials seized two binders filled with names of over 5,000 people during searches of the properties of one of the suspects, an attorney and a local politician in Rostock, a northern city.

Citing security sources, the newspaper said the other suspect was a former policeman who has since been suspended. He is believed to have used his office computer to search out the addresses of political opponents.

Authorities said the two individuals are suspected of planning to capture and kill politicians because of their views on immigration.