The Turkey Home global tourism campaign is taking part in UN World Tourism Organization's competition for the best tourism video.

The campaign, which was initiated in 2014 by Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has entered the competition with a video titled "Home of Poetry."

The video will compete against more than 60 tourism promotional videos from around the world.

The three-minute thirty-eight-second film will feature dozens of towns in 12 famous Turkish cities.

Home of Poetry took four months to film and the video showcases several popular Turkish destinations from Istanbul, Kutahya, Isparta, Bursa, Malatya, Trabzon, Antalya, Mugla, Mardin, Izmir and Denizli.