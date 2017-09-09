WORLD
2 MIN READ
US-backed SDF, Syrian regime advance against Daesh in Deir Ezzor
A US-backed militia and the Syrian regime advanced in separate offensives against Daesh in eastern Syria on Saturday, piling pressure on the area the group still holds in oil-rich areas near the Iraqi border.
US-backed SDF, Syrian regime advance against Daesh in Deir Ezzor
A member of the SDF stands in a military tank in Deir al-Zor province, Syria August 25, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2017

US-backed militias and Syrian regime forces advanced in separate offensives against Daesh in eastern Syria on Saturday, piling pressure on shrinking territory the group still holds in oil-rich areas near the Iraqi border.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-allied ground force mainly comprised of PKK-linked YPG militants, launched a new operation against Daesh in the north of Deir Ezzor province that aims to capture areas north and east of the Euphrates river.

Syrian regime forces and their allies, backed by Russia and Iran, meanwhile seized an oilfield from the militants on the other side of the Euphrates and recaptured part of a road linking Deir Ezzor to areas held by Daesh further downstream.

The advances against Daesh in territory it has held for years as part of its self-declared caliphate will likely bring US-backed forces and the Syrian regime army into closer proximity.

RECOMMENDED

A US warplane shot down a Syrian regime jet near Raqqa in June and the SDF accused the regime of bombing its positions, showing the risk of escalation between warring sides in a crowded battlefield.

TRT World’s Ahmed Al Burai reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up