Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday and agreed to continue to work toward stronger ties and regional security, according to the Turkish Presidency.

"Noting the strategic partnership between Turkey and the United States, the two leaders emphasised the importance of continuing to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations and increase stability in the region," the Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to meet in New York at the United States General Assembly, scheduled for this month.

The call was notable for its timing, coming a day after Erdogan described a US prosecutor's indictment against Turkey's former economy minister as being politically motivated and tantamount to an attack on Ankara.