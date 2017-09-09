CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' wins Golden Lion at Venice
Guillermo del Toro's beat contenders including George Clooney's "Suburbicon" and Alexander Payne's "Downsizing."
Del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' wins Golden Lion at Venice
Director Guillermo Del Toro speaks after winning the Golden Lion award for the best movie The shape of water during the awards ceremony at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 9, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2017

Guillermo del Toro's monster thriller 'The Shape of Water' has won the Venice Film Festival's top prize, the Golden Lion.

A jury led by American actress Annette Bening chose the film from among 21 competing at the 74th annual festival — an edition where the world's social divisions and the specter of climate change resonated through many of the entries.

It beat contenders including George Clooney's "Suburbicon" and Alexander Payne's "Downsizing."

RECOMMENDED

The runner-up Grand Jury Prize on Saturday went to Israeli director Samuel Maoz' "Foxtrot."

Palestinian actor Kamel El Basha and British actress Charlotte Rampling took the festival's acting trophies.

The world's oldest film festival wrapped up Saturday after 11 days that brought stars including Clooney, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lawrence to the canal-crossed Italian city.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up