With the window closing fast for anyone wanting to escape, Irma hurtled toward Florida with 201 km per hour winds Saturday on a shifting course that threatened the first direct hit on the Tampa area from a major hurricane in nearly a century.

That represented a significant turn in the forecast, which for days had made it look instead as if the Miami metropolitan area of 6 million people was going to get slammed head-on by the Big One.

"You don't want to play with this thing," Sen. Marco Rubio warned during a visit to the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center. "People will die from this."

Forecasters predicted Irma's centre would blow ashore Sunday in the perilously low-lying Florida Keys, then hit southwestern Florida, move up the state's Gulf Coast and plow into the Tampa Bay area.

The storm centre itself is expected to miss Miami, but the metro area will still get pounded with life-threatening hurricane winds, National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said.

TRT World's Ediz Tiansan reports from Miami where the storm has led to a mass exodus.

Storm JoseA second Category Four hurricane, Jose, is following part of Irma’s track, affecting many Caribbean islands that have already suffered catastrophic damage.

But it was moving away from the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, giving some relief to the Caribbean archipelago.

By 2 pm eastern time, Jose, a Category 4 storm, was 155 km north-east of the northern Leeward Islands and moving away from them.

All hurricane warnings had been downgraded to lesser alerts, the NHC said.

Irma, a major hurricane

Tampa has not been struck by a major hurricane since 1921, when its population was about 10,000, Feltgen said. Now the area has around 3 million people and encompasses two of Florida's biggest cities: Tampa and St. Petersburg.

As the storm closed in on the Sunshine State, it pounded Cuba and left at least 22 people dead in its wake across the Caribbean after ravaging such resort islands as St. Martin, St. Barts, St. Thomas, Barbuda and Antigua.

Irma weakened slightly in the morning but was expected to pick up strength again before slamming Florida.

TRT World spoke to Giles Gibson who had updates from Fort Lauderdale.

On Saturday morning, the hurricane's outer bands blew into South Florida as residents scrambled to leave. Damaging winds were moving into areas including Key Biscayne and Coral Gables, and gusts up to 90 kph were reported off Miami.

Irma, one of the fiercest Atlantic storms in a century, was expected to rip through the Florida Keys archipelago on Sunday morning. It will make landfall on the Florida peninsula somewhere west of Miami on a track that would take it up the state’s west coast, including Tampa, forecasters said.

Irma, which has killed at least 22 people in the Caribbean, was likely to inflict billions of dollars in damage in one of the most populous and fastest-growing states.