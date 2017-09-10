BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
France, Germany, Italy, Spain push for tax on digital giants’ revenues
The four European countries want digital multinationals like Amazon and Google to be taxed in Europe based on their revenues.
France, Germany, Italy, Spain push for tax on digital giants’ revenues
Currently companies like Amazon and Google are often taxed on profits booked by subsidiaries in low-tax countries like Ireland even though the revenue originated from other EU countries. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 10, 2017

France, Germany, Italy and Spain want digital multinationals like Amazon and Google to be taxed in Europe based on their revenues, rather than only profits as now, their finance ministers said in a joint letter. 

France is leading a push to clamp down on the taxation of such companies, but has found support from other countries also frustrated at the low tax they receive under current international rules.

Currently such companies are often taxed on profits booked by subsidiaries in low-tax countries like Ireland even though the revenue originated from other EU countries.

“We should no longer accept that these companies do business in Europe while paying minimal amounts of tax to our treasuries,” the four ministers wrote in a letter.

The letter, signed by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Wolfgang Schaeuble of Germany, Pier-Carlo Padoan of Italy and Luis de Guindos, was addressed to the EU’s Estonian presidency with the bloc’s executive Commission in copy.

They urged the Commission to come up with a solution creating an “equalisation tax” on turnover that would bring taxation to the level of corporate tax in the country where the revenue was earned.

RECOMMENDED

“The amounts raised would aim to reflect some of what these companies should be paying in terms of corporate tax,” the ministers said in the letter.

Le Maire, Schaeuble, Padoan and de Guindos of Spain said they wanted to present the issue to other EU counterparts at a September 15-16 meeting in Tallinn.

The EU’s current Estonian presidency has scheduled a discussion at the meeting about the concept of “permanent establishment”, with the aim of making it possible to tax firms where they create value, not only where they have their tax residence.

France has stepped up pressure for EU tax rules after facing legal setbacks trying to obtain payments for taxes on activities in the country.

A French court ruled in July that Google, now part of Alphabet Inc, was not liable to pay $1.3 billion in back taxes because it had no “permanent establishment” in France and ran its operations there from Ireland.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up