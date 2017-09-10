Apple and Amazon have joined a large group of bidders seeking distribution rights for the lucrative movies depicting the exploits of Britain’s famed fictional spy, James Bond.

Mega-retailer Amazon.com and iPhone maker Apple are hoping to gain a strong foothold in Hollywood.

Their competition for the Bond film distribution rights includes Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros, Sony Corp, MGM, Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, and 20th Century Fox, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon and Apple are willing to pay about the same amount for the rights as Warner Bros, the magazine said, citing anonymous sources. It did not give a figure.

The Bond franchise is worth between $2 billion and $5 billion, an industry insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the magazine.

Apple and Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

Sony previously owned the distribution rights, but they expired with the 2015 release of the latest Bond film, Spectre.

That movie took in about $880 million at the global box office, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com.