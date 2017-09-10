WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a million attend Pope’s mass in Pablo Escobar's Medellin
On the third stop in a four-city Colombian tour, Pope Francis held an open-air mass in Medellin, the city known as the stronghold of the late drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Over a million attend Pope’s mass in Pablo Escobar's Medellin
Pope Francis (C) giving mass at the Enrique Olaya Herrera airport in Medellin, Colombia, on September 9, 2017. ​ / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 10, 2017

Nearly 1.3 million people flocked to a mass by Pope Francis on Saturday in the Colombian city known as the stronghold of the late drug lord Pablo Escobar.

On the third stop in a four-city Colombian tour, Francis held an open-air mass in Medellin, home of the cocaine cartel depicted in the hit Netflix series Narcos.

The Argentine pope, 80, has spent the trip pleading for reconciliation following a peace agreement that ended Colombia’s half-century civil war.

Francis met with victims and ex-fighters.

In Medellin he also urged the Church to get out its comfort zone in order to confront challenges such as Colombia’s peace process.

“The Church is ‘shaken’ by the Spirit in order to lay aside comforts and attachments,” he said in his homily.

RECOMMENDED

“We should not be afraid of renewal. The Church always needs renewal... Renewal entails sacrifice and courage.”

Medellin is the political stronghold of former president Alvaro Uribe, the leading opponent of a recent peace accord between the government and the FARC rebel group.

Organisers of the mass said 1,293,000 people were in attendance.

Francis supported the contested peace process that has led to Colombia’s biggest rebel group, the FARC, disarming and turning into a political party.

The government pushed the FARC accord through congress despite resistance from critics who said the rebels were getting off too lightly with amnesties and alternative sentences.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up