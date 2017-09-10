Researchers in Japan are developing new types of fabric fused with technology.

From infant clothes with baby monitors to stretchable shirts for adults which collect health data in real time, smart clothing could revolutionise the way we all dress.

"We have succeeded in plugging in a variety of sensors for body temperature, pulse or ECG" Xenoma CEO Ichiro Amimori says.

Amimori says collecting data can eventually help in predicting diseases.