WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber kills six people in central Somalia
The attacker blew himself up in a restaurant just outside a senior official's office in the central Somali city of Beledweyne, police and residents say.
Suicide bomber kills six people in central Somalia
Somalis walk past burning vehicles outside Midnimo mall after a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia. July 30, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 10, 2017

At least six people died on Sunday after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant just outside a senior official's office in the central Somali city of Beledweyne, police and residents said.

The Sunday afternoon blast took place outside the office of the governor of Hiran, where he was holding a meeting.

"At least six people died and several others were wounded. A suicide bomber blew up himself in a restaurant," Major Hussein Osman, a police officer from Beledweyne said. 

Beledweyne is about 340 km north of Mogadishu.

Residents said clan elders were among the dead.

RECOMMENDED

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the blast.

"We are behind the attack at the Hiran governor's headquarters," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, said. "There are casualties. We targeted the workers of the Hiran administration," Musab said.

"The suicide bomber who had an explosive jacket stood inside the restaurant and blew up himself. We were heading to a meeting in the governor’s office when it happened," Farah Ali, a local elder, said. 

Somalia has been at war since 1991, when clan-based warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

Al Shabaab frequently attacks Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up