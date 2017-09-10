The leaders of Turkey, Iran, Venezuela and Bangladesh met on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) science and technology summit in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

As several Muslim countries try to shore up international support for persecuted Rohingya Muslims, their plight topped Sunday's OIC lines. UN workers in the Cox's Bazar region of southern Bangladesh estimated on Sunday that about 294,000 Rohingyas – many of them sick or wounded – arrived in just 15 days, putting a huge strain on humanitarian agencies' operations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Muslim countries to "use every means available" to stop the "cruelty" perpetrated against Myanmar's Rohingya.

"We want to work with the governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh to prevent the humanitarian plight in the region," he told the opening session of the summit on Sunday.

Erdogan, who said the killings of Rohingya Muslims amounted to "genocide," had previously criticised Muslim countries for remaining silent to the ongoing crisis.

Turkey will provide 10,000 tonnes of aid to help Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar, Erdogan said on Wednesday.