Chris Froome became the first Briton to win the Vuelta a Espana and the third rider to win a double of the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same season when he finished the race by retaining his advantage over Vincenzo Nibali on Sunday.

Froome and Nibali crossed the Madrid finish line together, allowing Team Sky rider Froome to stay two minutes 15 seconds ahead of the Italian after the processional, 117.5 kilometre stage.

Italian Matteo Trentin took the stage victory, his fourth of this year’s Vuelta, but narrowly missed out to Froome on the green jersey for the points classification.