Hingis wins doubles to grab second slam in two days
Hingis on Saturday won the mixed doubles title with Britain's Jamie Murray and on Sunday the women's doubles title with Taiman's Chan Yung-Jan.
Switzerlands Martina Hingis (L) and partner Taiwans Chan Yung-Jan life up the womens doubles title trophy at the US Open. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2017

Switzerland’s Martina Hingis and Taiwan’s Chan Yung-Jan won the US Open women’s doubles title on Sunday when they rolled past the Czech partnership of Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-2.

It was the first grand slam title for Chan but the second in as many days for Hingis, who won the mixed doubles with Britain’s Jamie Murray on Saturday.

The victory took Hingis’ career grand-slam tally to 25, including five singles titles, 13 doubles and seven mixed doubles.

Hingis and Murray fought off a match point to defeat Chan Hao-ching and Michael Venus 6-1 4-6 (10-8) to claim the mixed doubles title.

The top-seeded partnership, which won their first tournament together at Wimbledon in July, pushed their team record to an unblemished 10-0 with the win over the number three seed.

“Two in two days; I was Michael Jordan’s number 23 when I started here and now 25 sounds even sweeter,” said Hingis, who played the US Open singles final on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court 20 years ago, beating Venus Williams.

“It was an amazing feeling to play here in the singles final against Venus Williams,” Hingis said. “We were two teenagers making the finals playing here for the first time at Ashe Stadium and coming back 20 years later it is a wonderful journey.”

Hingis and Chan stormed through the draw without dropping a set and in the final did not face a breakpoint as they simply overwhelmed Hradecka and Siniakova.

Fittingly, it was Hingis who sealed victory with a thundering forehand down the line.

Hingis and Chan had met the Czech duo twice before this season, winning both meetings including the final in Indian Wells.

SOURCE:Reuters
