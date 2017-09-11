Pope Francis, his eye bandaged and blackened after a minor accident in the popemobile, wrapped up his trip to Colombia on Sunday appealing to the country to “untie the knots of violence” after a 50-year civil war.

His last day in the Andean country got off to a rocky start when he lost his balance and bumped his head while riding in the popemobile.

He bruised his cheekbone and cut his left eyebrow, blood staining his white cassock.

The Vatican said he received ice treatment and was fine.

A smiling pope continued the trip wearing a bandage over his cut.

“I was punched. I’m fine,” he joked afterward, the bruises on his face clearly visible.

At the end of the day, when he said Mass for hundreds of thousands of people in the city’s port area, the bruise had swelled, and he had a black bag under his eye.

Call for unity

“If Colombia wants a stable and lasting peace, it must urgently take a step in this direction, which is that of the common good, of equity, of justice, of respect for human nature and its demands,” he said in a strong voice in the homily of the Mass.

“Only if we help to untie the knots of violence, will we unravel the complex threads of disagreements,” he said.

Francis used the trip to urge Colombians deeply polarized by a peace plan to shun vengeance after a bloody 50-year civil war.