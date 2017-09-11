POLITICS
Rafael Nadal beats South Africa's Kevin Anderson for US Open title
It is Nadal's second Grand Slam title of the year and 16th of his career. Only his longtime rival Roger Federer has more, with 19.
Nadal lifts the coveted US Open trophy for the third time in his career taking his total Grand Slam tally to 16. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2017

Spain's Rafael Nadal overwhelmed first-time major finalist Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win his third US Open championship.

It is Nadal's second Grand Slam title of the year and the 16th of his career. Only his longtime rival Roger Federer has more, with 19.

At No 32, South Africa's Anderson was the lowest-ranked US Open men's finalist since the ATP computer rankings began 44 years ago. 

He had never before been past the quarterfinals at any major tournament in 33 tries.

So the matchup shaped up as a mismatch, and that's exactly what it was.

The No 1-ranked Nadal dominated every facet of the final. 

He broke Anderson's big serve four times and never faced a break point himself.

Nadal improved to 16-7 in Grand Slam finals. 

For the first time since 2013, he appeared in three in a single season, losing to Federer at the Australian Open in January, then beating Stan Wawrinka for his record 10th French Open trophy in June.

SOURCE:AP
