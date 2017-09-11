Spain's Rafael Nadal overwhelmed first-time major finalist Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win his third US Open championship.

It is Nadal's second Grand Slam title of the year and the 16th of his career. Only his longtime rival Roger Federer has more, with 19.

At No 32, South Africa's Anderson was the lowest-ranked US Open men's finalist since the ATP computer rankings began 44 years ago.

He had never before been past the quarterfinals at any major tournament in 33 tries.

So the matchup shaped up as a mismatch, and that's exactly what it was.