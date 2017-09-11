Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would meet US President Donald Trump later this month during a visit to New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26.

Netanyahu spoke to reporters accompanying him on a trip to Latin America before his plane left Tel Aviv for Argentina on Sunday night.

He will also visit Colombia and Mexico before heading to New York.

“From Mexico I will go to New York to speak at the United Nations General Assembly, and there I will meet my friend, President Donald Trump,” Netanyahu said.

He also sent wishes “to all our friends in the US to overcome these difficult hours (during Hurricane Irma).”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is also set to address at the UN General Assembly but there has been no word of a possible meeting between him and Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said he was the first incumbent Israeli prime minister to visit South America and termed his visit “historic."