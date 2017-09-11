War and poverty in African countries have turned human smuggling networks into a multimillion dollar business in Libya. Libya has also promised Europe to curtail refugee and migrant crossings.

In doing so, the country has adopted questionable tactics. Libyan authorities have been accused of firing at rescue boats and detaining migrants in makeshift camps under deplorable conditions.

TRT World'sZeina Awad visits one such detention centre in Libya where at least 40 women and children are forced to live in one room.