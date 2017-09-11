WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraqis lose faith in projects to rebuild their country amid unending war
The US invasion of Iraq left it in ruins. Operations to get rid of Daesh added to the devastation. Locals now question whether foreign donors or the government are sincere about efforts to make the country whole again.
Iraqis lose faith in projects to rebuild their country amid unending war
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2017

The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and its aftermath caused widespread destruction. The country's infrastructure is in ruins, with many without electricity or water.  

That war was followed by operations to dislodge Daesh from Iraq, causing more devastation. 

Iraqis were told at several points over the last decade that their areas would be rebuilt by NGOs, "be patient" they were told. 

RECOMMENDED

But a study at Brown University says the Iraqi government has spent billions of dollars on recontruction between 2003 and 2012, with few tangible results.

TRT World’s Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power