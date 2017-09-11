Hurricane Irma took aim at heavily-populated areas of central Florida on Monday as it carved a path of destruction through the state with high winds and storm surges. Millions were left without power as the storm ripped roofs off homes and flooded city streets.

Irma, once ranked as one of the most powerful hurricanes recorded in the Atlantic, killed at least 28 people as it raged westward through the Caribbean, devastating several islands en route to Florida as it worked its way up the state.

It weakened to a Category 1 hurricane overnight, carrying maximum sustained winds of about 135 kph by 0600 GMT (2:00 am ET) on Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane was churning northwest in the centre of the state near the Tampa and Orlando metro areas.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansen reports.

Waiting to assess damage

Many areas on both the state's east and west coasts remained vulnerable to storm surges, when hurricanes push ocean water dangerously over normal levels.

Florida Director of Emergency Management Bryan Koon said officials would wait until first light on Monday to begin rescue efforts and assess damage, adding he did not have yet any numbers on fatalities statewide, the Miami Herald reported.

On Sunday, Irma claimed its first US fatality – a man found dead in a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree in high winds in the town of Marathon in the Florida Keys, local officials said.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more on the destruction that Irma has wreaked.