The United States submitted a new North Korean sanctions resolution to the UN Security Council, toning down its demands less than 24 hours before a vote due Monday, diplomats said, as it sought to bring China and Russia on board.

Washington has led the international drive to punish the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) after it conducted the sixth nuclear test on September 3, which Pyongyang said was an advanced hydrogen bomb, sparking international reactions.

The US had originally pushed for a strict oil embargo, as well as a freeze on the assets of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

But late Sunday, diplomats said the asset freeze had been dropped from the new draft. The document now foresaw a progressive tightening of the oil taps, instead of something sudden and complete.

Among other concessions, the new text also softens proposed restrictions on North Koreans working overseas, and on the inspection by force of ships suspected of carrying cargo prohibited by the UN.

Of five key original measures, a ban on textile exports from North Korea remained.

TRT World speaks to journalist Joseph Kim in Seoul.

Backing US sanctions

Britain and France – permanent Security Council members along with the US, China and Russia – have given Washington their unequivocal backing.

A Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by permanent members the United States, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass

The sticking point will be opposition from Russia and China. The North’s two main backers are wary of anything that might force the collapse of the regime and the resulting exodus of refugees.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says estimates suggest Pyongyang imports about 10,000 barrels of crude oil a day, almost all of it from China.

In addition, according to figures from the International Trade Centre, a joint World Trade Organisation-United Nations agency, the North imported $115 million-worth of refined oil products –which could include petrol and aircraft fuel – from China last year.

Another $1.7 million-worth came from Russia.

“We have been clear in close consultation with the Americans that oil has to be included as an element of sanctions,” South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-Wha told reporters.

Whatever final text was adopted, she hoped it would “have significant consequences in terms of greater economic pressure on North Korea.”

"US pays due price"

DPRK warned the US that it would pay a "due price" for spearheading efforts for fresh sanctions for this month's nuclear test.

North Korea's "reckless behaviour," pursuing nuclear and missile programmes, was a global threat and required a global response, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said over the weekend.