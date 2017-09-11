The UN rights chief warned on Monday of possible "crimes against humanity" in Venezuela, prompting the crisis-wracked country to accuse his office of wielding human rights as "a political weapon."

"My investigation suggests the possibility that crimes against humanity may have been committed," Zeid Raad Al Hussein said at the opening of the 36th session of the Human Rights Council, calling for an international probe.

Venezuela's crisis has caused food and medicine shortages, deadly unrest and calls for President Nicolas Maduro to quit.

Clashes with security forces at anti-government protests have left around 130 people dead since April.

International powers accuse Maduro of dismantling democracy by taking over state institutions in order to resist opposition pressure.

"There is a very real danger that tensions will further escalate, with the government crushing democratic institutions and critical voices," Zeid warned.

He said an investigation by his office had noted the widespread use of "criminal proceedings against opposition leaders, recourse to arbitrary detentions, excessive use of force and ill-treatment of detainees, which in some cases amounts to torture."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Montserrat also addressed the council on Monday, demanding that Zeid stop his office's "aggressions" towards Venezuela, and slamming "the political selective and bias use of human rights."

"The strategy used against my country from certain centres of power is a clear example of the use of human rights as a political weapon," he told the council.

He warned that recent reports from the UN rights office "have no methodological rigour, they are baseless, and they are trying to upset our sovereignty, peace and stability."

Looming dictatorship?

Late last month, Zeid echoed international concerns that Venezuela was slipping into dictatorship, cautioning that democracy in the country was "barely alive, if still alive."