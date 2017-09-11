Turkey's economic growth continued in the second quarter with positive contributions from domestic and foreign demand, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

Simsek's statement came shortly after the Turkish Statistical Institute reported 5.1 percent year-on-year economic growth for the second quarter of 2017.

Domestic demand contributed 3.2 percentage points while net foreign demand contributed 1.8 percentage points, said Simsek, who is responsible for economic affairs.

"A significant positive tendency has been observed in the financial market with a decrease in uncertainties after the April 16 referendum," Simsek said.

The credit guarantee fund (CGF), whose sources and activities have been increased by the government, supported economic growth through commercial credit in the second quarter of the year.

"Leading indicators of the third quarter show that Turkey's economic growth continues accelerating," Simsek said.

Inclusive growth

Simsek underlined that strong economic growth was not enough by itself, although it was positive.

"Inclusiveness of the growth is our main priority," Simsek added.

Simsek remarked that Turkey grew by 5.7 percent on average in the last 15 years on the back of its solid economic basis.