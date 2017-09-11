Somali government forces have regained control of a town on the border with Kenya after Al Shabab militants stormed an army base there on Monday.

At least 17 people died in the heavy clashes, the military said.

Insurgents attacked the base at Balad Hawo early in the morning with a car bomb before entering the compound, both sides said.

"We were awoken by a suicide car bomb this morning and then fierce battle followed," said Major Mohamed Abdullahi from the town.

"We chased Al Shabab out of the town," he said.

However, Al Shabab spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said the group's fighters left the town after releasing 35 prisoners from the local jail.

At least 30 soldiers were killed, he said.

According to the military official, at least 10 soldiers and seven Al Shabab militants were killed, though the death toll on both sides could still rise.

Overthrowing the government