Hundreds of thousands of Catalans rallied in central Barcelona on Monday, waving red and yellow striped flags and banging drums, in a show of support for independence after Madrid moved to block a planned referendum on the region's split from Spain.

This year's event had particular significance as a show of strength for the independence movement just three weeks ahead of a referendum on the issue which

Madrid has declared illegal and taken steps to obstruct in the courts.

Demonstrators climbed on each others' shoulders to form human towers, a Catalan tradition, while others bore banners reading 'We're going to be a free country!' and 'Full of hope' while wearing fluorescent yellow t-shirts with the word 'yes'.

Neither the police nor the town hall were immediately able to give a crowd estimation. Protesters said they hoped the vote would go ahead as planned on October 1.

"We hope that we will be able to hold the referendum with total normality, because in a democracy it is normal to be able to vote," said German Freixas, a 42-year-old engineer accompanying his family to the rally.

"If the people want it to happen, it will go ahead."

TRT World spoke to Barcelona-based Marah Rayan for the latest.

Legal challenge

Spain's Constitutional Court last Thursday suspended the referendum following a legal challenge by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.