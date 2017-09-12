WORLD
Initiative to help Syrians in the job market underway as fighting ebbs
The Shine Foundation has opened a vocational college and business school in the rebel-held city of Idlib to help Syrians get jobs.
By Staff Reporter
September 12, 2017

Fighting has calmed down in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

And the people living there are focusing on returning to normal life, which includes finding jobs.

One aid group, the Shine Foundation, helps Syrians get a leg up on the job market through education.

“We want people to go to school quickly and be able to get a job quickly and [most importantly] we don't want the youth to become radicals, we want them to be involved in civilian life,” says Rania Kayser, head of the Shine Foundation which provides the courses.

TRT World’s Editor-at-Large Ahmed al Burai has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
