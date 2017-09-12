POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Crystal Palace sack manager Frank de Boer after nightmare start
The former Ajax player and manager's first four Premier League games all ended in defeat.
Crystal Palace sack manager Frank de Boer after nightmare start
De Boer was sacked after just four games of the English Premier League. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 12, 2017

Crystal Palace sacked new manager Frank de Boer four games into the Premier League season on Monday after suffering the worst start to an English top-flight campaign for nearly 100 years.

The 47-year-old former Ajax player and manager only took charge on June 26 with a three-year contract, but his first four Premier League games all ended in defeat.

The club confirmed de Boer’s departure in a brief statement on the club’s website.

“Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer,” it said.

“We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the Club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future.”

De Boer’s reign is the shortest in the Premier League era in terms of matches played.

Les Reed lasted seven games in 2006 before being sacked by Charlton Athletic while American Bob Bradley survived only 11 last season at Swansea City. Frenchman Jacques Santini was also sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 11 games in 2004.

RECOMMENDED

It is the second time the Dutchman has lasted fewer than 100 days in a job having suffered a similar fate at Inter Milan last year where he was sacked after 85 days in charge.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Burnley, where Palace wasted several good chances to break their duck, left them joint bottom of the table having failed to register a goal.

The last English top-flight club to lose their first four games without finding the net was Preston North End in 1924.

De Boer, who replaced Sam Allardyce, presided over home defeats by newly-promoted Huddersfield Town (0-3) and Swansea City (0-2) and away losses to Liverpool (0-1) and Burnley.

His only victory came in the League Cup against second-tier Ipswich Town.

Media reports said former England manager Roy Hodgson was in line to replace De Boer at Selhurst Park.

Whoever does replace De Boer faces a tough task as Palace play Manchester City and Manchester United away and Chelsea at home in their next four Premier League matches.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power