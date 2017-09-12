Crystal Palace sacked new manager Frank de Boer four games into the Premier League season on Monday after suffering the worst start to an English top-flight campaign for nearly 100 years.

The 47-year-old former Ajax player and manager only took charge on June 26 with a three-year contract, but his first four Premier League games all ended in defeat.

The club confirmed de Boer’s departure in a brief statement on the club’s website.

“Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer,” it said.

“We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the Club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future.”

De Boer’s reign is the shortest in the Premier League era in terms of matches played.

Les Reed lasted seven games in 2006 before being sacked by Charlton Athletic while American Bob Bradley survived only 11 last season at Swansea City. Frenchman Jacques Santini was also sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 11 games in 2004.