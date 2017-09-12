The Taliban charged in to Afghanistan's state-run film company in the mid-1990s intent on destroying all the movies and banned popular entertainment, including cinema and music, during their brutal 1996-2001 rule.

The militants burned several movie reels before leaving but they failed to discover some 7,000 films.

60-year-old Habibullah Ali, who has worked at Afghan Film for 36 years, hid thousands of reels of footage showcasing Afghanistan's rich cultural history.

"We did not expect to leave for our homes that day alive," Ali says, clutching a saved reel.

"If they had found out we had hidden movies they would have killed us."

Two decades later those reels are being made available to watch again through digitisation.

TRT World'sKerry Alexandra reports.

The years-long project will bring back to life hugely popular Afghan feature films, centred on love rather than war, and introduce young Afghans to a side of their country they've never known – peace.

"We were very scared but by God's grace we were able to save the movies and now we have this culture alive," says Ali.

Afghan Film hopes broadcasters will air the old movies and footage, while a private media group has plans to make a web channel.

Despite militants, including the Taliban, running or contesting around 40 percent of Afghanistan's territory, the department plans to organise screenings in remote villages which do not have TVs or the internet.

"All sorts of tricks"

The digitisation of the footage, of which there are tens of thousands of hours, is being overseen by Afghan Film General Director Mohammad Ibrahim Arify.

"The reels were hidden in cans marked Indian or Western movies and in barrels buried in the ground," Arify says.

"Many were stored in rooms blocked by a brick wall and in fake ceilings. They used all sorts of tricks," he adds.