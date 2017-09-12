A German prosecutor urged judges on Tuesday to give a sentence of life imprisonment to Beate Zschaepe, the main surviving member of a neo-Nazi gang accused of murdering ten people beginning in 2000.

National Socialist Underground (NSU) member Zschaepe denies taking part in the murder of the 10 – eight Turks, a Greek and a German – over seven years. Most of the victims were immigrants. The German was a policewoman.

Zschaepe, 42, denied taking part in the murders with two friends who killed themselves in 2011 when police discovered the gang by chance.

But she has, through her lawyer, said she felt morally guilty for not stopping them.

"The accused is criminally fully responsible for her behaviour," said federal prosecutor Herbert Diemer, calling for Zschaepe to be given a life sentence for the 10 murders.