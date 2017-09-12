Hundreds of demonstrators rallied near the Afghan capital on Tuesday to denounce a propaganda leaflet drop by US forces last week that caused widespread offence and forced American commanders to issue an apology.

The leaflet drop near Bagram Air Field, one of the biggest US bases in Afghanistan, was intended to encourage people to report insurgents to the authorities and depicted a lion chasing a dog, symbolising the Taliban.

However, it prompted widespread outrage as the picture of the dog, considered an unclean animal in Islam, incorporated a profession of faith from the Quran that forms part of the Taliban flag.

"The Americans have insulted Muslims through this action and their beliefs and we will not sit quietly by," said Mir Rahman, a protester at the rally in Qarabagh district near Bagram.

"If the Americans and NATO continue to insult Islam, they will face the same fate that the Russians faced in Afghanistan."

Severe embarrassment

US commanders apologised for the leaflet and promised to hold those responsible to account but the affair has caused severe embarrassment at a time of heightened sensitivity over the separate issue of civilian casualties caused by air strikes.