Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump in New York will meet next week despite the increased tension between the two states.

Turkey’s relations with the US started to sour in 2014 after Washington decided to arm YPG militants in Syria.

Turkey says that the group is simply a Syrian extension of the PKK, a terrorist designated organisation that has waged an armed campaign in Turkey for the past 30 years that has resulted in more than 40,000 being killed.

It is designated as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US as well as the EU.

Ties between the two countries are at their lowest ebb in recent times.

These are the six main topics that the two presidents are likely to discuss.

The US support for the YPG

The US sees the YPG as a valuable partner in the fight against Daesh in Syria, while Ankara describes the US decision to arm the militant group as “a mistake”.

Erdogan said he did not want to see the US supporting a terrorist organisation, especially on Turkey's southern borders.

Ankara hoped the US would change its stance on the YPG after Barack Obama, but the Trump administration has increased its support for the militant group.

Erdogan is expected to discuss the issue with Trump once again in their third meeting after Trump took office in Januray. Erdogan is expected to ask the NATO ally to end its support for the YPG, which holds a vast amount of land in northern Syria, bordering Turkey.

Kurdish independence referendum in Iraq

They will also discuss the announcement of independence referendum by Kurdish Autonomous Region in north Iraq which is concerning for Turkey as it also might trigger a similar move by the YPG in Syria.

The US State Department made a statement sharing Turkey's concerns about unified and federal Iraq, while saying it appreciated the "legitimate aspirations" of the Kurds in northern Iraq.

Northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Authority announced they will hold a referendum on independence on September 25 despite concerns from Iraq's neighbours and a US request to postpone it.

Both Turkey and the United States are opposed the referendum.

Fethullah Gulen case

Extradition of Fethullah Gulen, the Pennsylvania-based leader of the FETO organisation would be another leading topic in Erdogan's meeting with Trump meeting.

Gulen has been in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999. He is accused of orchestrating the failed coup on July 15 by Turkish authorities and they are demanding that he be extradited back to Turkey.

Gulen has denied all accusations.

Erdogan says that Turkish Ministry of Justice sent several files of evidence to Washington proving Gulen's involvement in the attempted coup.